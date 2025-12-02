New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider whether it is required to defer the exercise of filling and submission of enumeration forms, as part of the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued the order on certain pleas filed by political parties in Kerala that have challenged the SIR process, alleging that it is causing an impediment to ongoing local body elections in the state.

Also Read | ‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread Anti-India Misinformation’: India Slams Pakistan for Claiming New Delhi Denied Overflight Clearance to Pakistani Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Assistance to Sri Lanka.

Petitioners may hand over their grievances to the Election Commission by tomorrow, following which ECI may take a decision and submit it before the Court, the apex court noted.

The bench said it will consider the issue both "objectively and sympathetically" if it turns out that intervention is required.

Also Read | Did India Deny Overflight Clearance to Pakistani Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Assistance to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? Fake Claim by Pakistan Foreign Office Debunked.

During the hearing, the Court noted that the writ petitions were filed by certain political parties seeking a direction to the ECI to defer the submission of enumeration forms until the completion of the local body elections.

Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the local body elections would conclude on December 13, or soon thereafter, upon completion of counting. He argued that many political workers, local employees, and residents are fully engaged in the election process, and therefore, it would be preferable if the enumeration exercise is deferred by at least one week.

Senior Advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh, appearing for the ECI, argued that the SIR exercise does not impede the ongoing elections. They pointed out that the Kerala State Election Commission itself has placed around 25,000 persons at the disposal of the ECI for the SIR enumeration exercise. Eighty per cent of the enumeration forms have already been submitted, Dwivedi added. The State Election Commission (SEC) is conducting the local body elections without any shortage of staff, the senior lawyer stated.

After considering all submissions, the apex court noted that it is not disposing of the matter and keeping it open. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)