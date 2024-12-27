New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on behalf of top court and its judges.

Singh died on Thursday at the age of 92.

According to a Supreme Court official, Justice Kant paid homage to the former prime minister.

A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to Singh and during this period the national flag will be flown half-mast across India, the union home ministry announced.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of states and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry said a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry decided to observe the state of mourning between December 26, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

The national flag will also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions abroad, the home ministry said.

