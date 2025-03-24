New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday alleged that the Supreme Court in India tended to intervene in matters where it shouldn't and cited adjudication in cryptocurrency and online gaming and betting.

Participating in a debate on the Finance Bill in Lok Sabha, the Jharkhand MP said the two things attract the youth but are dangerous for the country.

"When Shaktikanta Das was the RBI governor, he repeatedly stated that cryptocurrency is not a legal tender. However, in India, even the Supreme Court tends to intervene in matters where it shouldn't. As a result, cryptocurrency exchanges continue to operate, and transactions keep happening," Dubey said.

"The lawmaker said that despite the RBI governor's statement, the Supreme Court gave its judgment, while black money kept flowing out and the use of cryptocurrency, which is "not legal tender," remained.

"That is why, even before this budget and in this budget as well, provisions have been made to deduct a portion of investments in cryptocurrency and digital currency and impose a tax on them," he added.

Dubey said the second issue is with online gaming and online betting.

"There is no village or city where youths have not been driven to suicide due to these platforms or where parents' hard-earned money is not being drained into betting. State governments have been concerned and the central government has tried to take significant action, but then the Supreme Court intervened again.

"It ruled that betting and gaming are different, stating that gaming involves skill. Based on this ruling, the Indian government is now compelled and unable to take strict action," he said.

Dubey said a 28 per cent GST is imposed on gaming, which is why a large gaming industry is being created.

"Of course, you will say this because a prominent person from your side — whether from St. Diego or St. Martin, whatever the name is — has made donations. He donated to Mamata Banerjee's government in Bengal and also contributed to you through Electoral Bonds," he alleged, referring to electoral bonds.

