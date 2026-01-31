Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP SCP) Supriya Sule, on Saturday, said that she is heading to New Delhi for the Budget Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on February 1.

Prior to her departure, the NCP-SCP leader paid a visit to Asha Pawar, the mother of late Ajit Pawar, at her residence in Katewadi village.

Speaking to reporters here, Sule said, "Since the Budget Session is tomorrow, I am going to Delhi. I met Asha Kaki and took her permission, asking whether I should go to Delhi for the Budget Session. She said yes, it's the country's budget, and I should go. As the NCP's floor leader, my presence there is necessary."

Regarding Sunetra Pawar's oath-taking ceremony and other questions, she responded with folded hands, "Ram Krishna Hari."

NCP leader Supriya Sule will attend the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1 in the Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1 (Sunday).

On Wednesday, Supriya Sule paid her respects to her late cousin Ajit Pawar, who died after the plane he was travelling in from mumbai crash-landed in Baramati on January 28.

The last rites of the 66-year-old Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra was performed with full state honours at Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pawar's widow Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister at a ceremony in Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra State President of NCP, Sunil Tatkare, NCP Working President Praful Patel, and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

