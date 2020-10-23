Surat, Oct 23 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 tally reached 34,119 on Friday with the addition of 239 cases in the last 24 hours, while two deaths during this period took the toll to 1,002, an official said.

The number of people discharged stood at 260, of which 179 were from city limits, he said.

Of the new cases, 169 were reported from Surat city. he added.

