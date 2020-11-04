Surat, Nov 4 (PTI) Surat reported 214 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highestfor a district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 36,759, the state health department said.

Two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the district's COVID-19 fatalities to 1,023, it said.

Also, 186 patients were discharged from hospital following recovery, the department said.

While the city reported 158 new cases and as many recoveries, the rural areas of the district recorded 56 new infections and 28 discharges, said the department in a release.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Surat city is 93.4 per cent, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said, adding a total of 25,639 patients have been dischargedso far.

The SMC said 346 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, with 158 of them undergoing treatment at two government hospitals.

The two city-based government hospitals - Civil Hospital and SMIMER Hospital - have a total bed capacity of 3,046. The current bed occupancy rate of the two hospitals is 4 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively, the SMC said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka reported 14 new cases, the highest among nine talukas, raising its COVID-19 tally to 2,030, officials said.

Kamrej has also reported the highest number of 89 deaths so far.

Umarpada taluka has reported the lowest number of 78 COVID-19 cases and one death so far.

