Bhopal, November 4: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh ended her life after she was allegedly harrased by a stalker. Reports inform that the incident took place on Tuesday in Hoshangabad area of Madhya Pradesh, which is nearly 76 km north of Bhopal. According to a report by Hindustan Times, police arrested the alleged stalker, identified as Taleem Khan. The accused is a 25-year-old photographer.

Police nabbed the accused after a suicide note was found along with the dead body of the victim late on Tuesday night. Santosh Singh Gaur, superintendent of police (SP), Hoshangabad informed that Khan was arrested after the woman accused him in her suicide note. The HT report states that a few days ago, the woman’s brother thrashed Khan for allegedly harassing his sister. However, no police complaint was lodged by the family members. Hyderabad: 19-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Loss in IPL 2020 Betting.

During the investigation, the police claimed that the woman, who was a first year student of Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Khan lived in the same locality. The duo interacted with each other a couple of times over Instagram following which Khan started harassing her. The HT report further states that Khan used to follow her and passed lewd comments and also forced her for marriage. The girl, who was depressed with the regular harassment, ended her life. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her room on Tuesday morning.

