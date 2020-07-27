Surat, Jul 27 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat reported 258 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 12,526, while the death toll crossed the 550-mark, the state health department said.

The district reportedthe death of nine COVID-19 patients, taking the fatalities to 553, it said.

Of the new cases, 204 were reported from Surat city.

The COVID-19 tally in Surat city crossed the 10,000- mark to stand at 10,134 with 204 new cases reported on Monday, local health officials said.

As many as 54 new cases werereported from rural parts,where the count rose to 2,392, they said.

A total of 8,380 patients have been discharged so far in the district, with 292 more people recovering on Monday - 190 in the city and 102 in rural parts.

The number of patients discharged in rural parts so far stood at 1,544.

With this,Surat now has 3,593 active cases, the officials said.

