Surat, Jan 6 (PTI) The count of coronavirus positive cases in Surat crossed the 50,000-mark with 124 new cases on Wednesday, state health department said.

The tally stands at reach 50,006 now.

Surat reported one COVID-19 death, which pushed the fatality count to 1,141.

Surat city reported 105 new cases and 111 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 19 new cases and 40 recoveries.

The recovery rate in Surat city rose to 95.76 per cent with a total 35,975 patients getting discharged so far, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

As many as 7,244 people are quarantined in Surat city, and 185 patients hospitalised in various hospitals.

Out of the 185 hospitalised patients, 65 are admitted in two government hospitals- civil and SMIMER, the SMC said.

In Surat city, Athwa locality continues to lead with the highest number of 7,249 COVID-19 cases reported so far.

With 6,069 cases, Katargam comes second, the civic body said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej has so far reported 2,577 cases, the highest among the nine talukas, followed by Choryasi with 2,441 cases, an official release said.

