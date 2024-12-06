Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) A baseline survey to identify around 1.37 lakh youths for turning them into successful entrepreneurs would start across Jammu and Kashmir next month, officials said on Friday.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo took stock of preparations for the survey at a meeting here and said the exercise aims at identifying youths inclined towards self-employment through different entrepreneurship activities with the handholding to be extended by the government under the Mission Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

During the meeting, the chief secretary was given a demonstration of the online application through which this survey would be held jointly by the Labour and Employment, and Planning departments in the field by around 20,000 investigators throughout the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary urged the youths studying in different universities or colleges to take part in the survey to make it a meaningful exercise to know about their aspirations regarding self-employment and the challenges they were facing.

Secretary, Labour and Employment, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan said this activity has two major components - to survey the existing enterprises for looking into the challenges they are facing and identifying potential entrepreneurs from the population.

