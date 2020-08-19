Patna (Bihar) [India], August 19 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the state government's decision to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been vindicated after the Supreme Court directed the central agency to investigate the matter.

"Actions taken by Bihar Police on the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father, and Bihar Government's decision to hand over the case to CBI have been vindicated by Supreme Court's decision," Nitish Kumar tweeted.

"I am confident that after the order of the Supreme Court, the CBI will investigate the matter as soon as possible and will expedite justice," he added.

His statement comes after the Supreme Court, earlier today, held that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna in the matter was legitimate and directed the CBI to investigate the matter. The top court also held that the Bihar government was competent to recommend a CBI probe in the matter.

The apex court order came on a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakaborty seeking to transfer the FIR, registered against her in Patna for alleged abetment of suicide in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Mumbai Police.

Earlier today, the Bihar Chief Minister told ANI that the people can trust that Sushant Singh Rajput will get justice now that the Supreme Court has directed to hand over the investigation in the matter to the CBI.

"The Supreme Court verdict makes it clear that probe by Bihar Police and FIR registered here were correct. Not just Sushant Singh Rajput's family or the people of Bihar, but the entire country is concerned about the matter. With CBI probe, people can trust there'll be justice," Kumar told ANI in a telephone interview. (ANI)

