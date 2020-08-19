YouTube Vs TikTok was the biggest fight between the creators of the two respective platforms. In which Carryminatii’s record breaking video named ‘YouTube Vs TikTok:The End’ was pulled down from the platform. Along with his video, Lakshay Chudhary’s video was also taken down. The controversy started when a famous youtuber Elvish Yadav made a roast video on tiktokers which he said was a fun video to which Amir Siddiqui reacted and spoke on the behalf of all the tiktokers.

When Lakshay was asked in an interview about his roast video which was taken down he said, “I didn’t wanted to make a dedicated video but when Amir Siddiqui put out an IGTV, he targeted all the youtubers and tagged some of them in his IGTV of which I was also one. So with this, youtube audience got offended and it was very obvious even I was offended, anyone would be. And then people started writing to us and asked us to respond that’s when I made the video”.

Lakshay’s two videos were taken down from the platform for violating its guideline. According to him, that was definitely not a good feeling because there were so many videos already on that topic and it felt a bit unfair at that time.

But he has always been vocal and confident about his thoughts and always wanted to give a message through his videos. In his recent video he has talked about the fakeness of the social media and social media celebrities and how they are brainwashing the youth. He has talked about the things they do just for the admiration which is not acceptable as they are calling themselves ‘social media influencers’ and there is mostly very young audience who cannot figure out the practicality of the things.