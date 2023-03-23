New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): BJP MP Sushil Modi led Parliamentary Standing Committee for Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be on a field visit to the Supreme Court of India.

During its informal interaction in the court premises, members of the key parliamentary panel are also expected to interact with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

On the agenda is a meeting with Supreme Court judges on the functioning of the Legal Services Authority- its present-day working and how to expand its horizon further for the welfare of the common man.

Sources told ANI that during their interaction, MPs will seek to understand as to how free legal aid is reaching the common man and how it can be further enhanced. National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Member Secretary and other officials are also expected to be present at the meeting.

However, this is not the first interaction of this panel with the top judges. Former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi since he was made the chief of this panel has organised an interaction earlier with then chief Justice of India RV Ramanna and also a couple of interactions with Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju.

This is the only time under Sushil Modi that such interactions have taken place with the law committee.

Several prominent lawyers, including Mahesh Jethmalani, Kalyan Banerjee, and P Wilson are part of this Committee. (ANI)

