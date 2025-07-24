Jammu, July 24 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was killed and another detained during a cross-firing with police in Jammu city, officials said.

A police team was chasing suspected drug peddlers, and as per preliminary reports, the team was fired upon under the Satwari police station this evening, a police spokesperson said.

In the cross-firing that followed, one unidentified person was injured and has been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, he said.

One drug peddler was killed in the cross-firing, a senior police officer said, adding that another was detained.

Senior police officers reached the spot, and further investigation is underway.

