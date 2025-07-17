New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his home in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, after suspecting his estranged wife of being in a relationship, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Vikas, who worked as a salesman, he added.

A PCR call was received at 9.46 am on Wednesday, informing that a man had hanged himself, following which the police quickly arrived at the scene.

A purported video showing Vikas recording himself taking the extreme step circulated on social media.

"Upon arrival, Vikas was found hanging from the ceiling fan on the second floor of his house. The scene was inspected by the crime team, and his body was shifted to the mortuary," a senior police officer said.

A post-mortem was conducted at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, after which the body was handed over to the family on Thursday.

Vikas, who had been married for the last five years, had a love marriage and has a three-year-old son. He lived with his parents, two brothers, and a sister, the police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple had been facing marital issues for the past three years, and his wife had been living separately.

"Vikas had expressed suspicions that his wife was in a relationship with a man named Shakir, who runs an aquarium shop," the officer said.

Statements of family members and others are being recorded as part of the inquest proceedings, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

