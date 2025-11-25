Palakkad (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing accusations of sexual misconduct, on Monday reacted to fresh audio clips and WhatsApp chats alleging further misconduct, saying he has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation and will take legal action to defend himself.

Mamkootathil was earlier suspended from the Congress after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, prompting the party to remove him from its primary membership.

Speaking to the reporters in Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil said, "...I have been fully cooperating with that investigation in every possible way, and the probe is progressing. Once the investigation reaches a certain stage, I will say whatever I need to say at that point. An audio clip is being circulated in my name. If someone had asked me before releasing it, I could have clarified it. But what is the point of asking me whether it is my voice after releasing it publicly along with my photograph? From day one, I have been clear: once the investigation moves forward and reaches a certain stage, I will add whatever I need to add."

"I also have the right in this country to proceed legally, and I will exercise that right. Even today, I stand here with complete confidence that I have never violated any law of this country. As a citizen who has not committed any unlawful act, I once again assert that I have the right to move legally. The investigation is underway," he said.

Mankootathil faces renewed trouble as fresh audio clips and WhatsApp chats alleging sexual misconduct, forced pregnancy, and coerced abortion surfaced.

However, the authenticity of the audio and chat remains unverified.

The leaked clips and chats, purportedly featuring the legislator speaking to a young woman, have triggered political tremors in the state, especially amid the local body polls underway.

The newly surfaced audio is reportedly a continuation of an earlier clip that had sparked major controversy and led to Rahul Mankootathil's temporary removal from party activities. In the fresh tape, the MLA can be heard speaking harshly and making demands related to pregnancy and abortion. The accompanying WhatsApp messages also purportedly show conversations where he insists on having a child.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on an email complaint submitted by five individuals. All complainants were third parties, and the woman involved had neither come forward nor filed a complaint. The absence of her statement had stalled the investigation. Police had traced and contacted the woman during the probe, but she was unwilling to provide a formal testimony at the time. Officials had then indicated that her statement would have enabled them to invoke serious charges and proceed with an arrest.

Authorities are currently examining the leaked material as political reactions intensify. (ANI)

