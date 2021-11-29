New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu noting that the 12 suspended members caused irreversible disgrace to the House and demanding exemplary remedy which will not only act as deterrence but also restore the credibility of Parliament.

Twelve opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemned the government for bringing a motion that led to the suspension of the 12 members.

The opposition leaders termed the suspension "unwarranted and undemocratic", and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Joshi in detail mentioned the incidents of unruly and violent behaviour of the suspended MPs and dubbed their behaviour as "unlawful, criminal and contemptuous".

"The 254th Session of Rajya Sabha would indeed be counted as most reprehensible and shameful session in our Parliamentary history," Joshi said about the Monsoon session.

Stating that the disgrace caused is irreversible and no amount of condemn and repent can undo the damage it has done, the minister said the unruly and reprehensible acts such as standing on the table, throwing files at the Chair, obstructing the parliamentary staff from performing their duties, compounded by violent behaviour by some MPs, have brought disrepute to Indian democracy.

"These unfathomable circumstances demand exemplary remedy which would not only act as deterrence against any such future unruly and violent incidents but also endeavour to restore the credibility of Parliament in the eyes of its electorate. It is our bounden duty to set highest standard of personal and professional conduct and any deviance therefrom should invite strictest measures," Joshi said.

Justifying the action against the MPs, top sources in the government said during the Monsoon session the opposition broke many conventions of protests as well and adopted a violent approach.

The opposition did not even allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce his Council of Ministers after a reshuffle-cum-expansion, they said.

