Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) Suspended Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leader Rajanya Haldar on Friday alleged misogynist attitude towards women is prevalent among a considerable section of student leaders.

The TMCP is the student of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Haldar had turned up in some recent TV talk shows and condemned the gangrape of a first-year girl student of a law college by an alumnus and two other students asserting she should have the freedom to speak out "against the dirt accumulated in her own party".

The former TMCP president of the Jadavpur University unit was suspended in October last year for posting on social media about a short film featuring her in the lead role having the narrative on the barbarism committed on a woman and its aftermath. Having similarities with the rape-murder of a woman medic in R G Kar Hospital in August last year the short film triggered a row.

On Friday, Rajanya told reporters, "There are many other Monojit Mishras (the prime accused in the law college incident) lurking in the student units elsewhere in the city and districts.

"They had circulated indecent, obscene AI-generated pictures of me among themselves which shows their pervert mindset. They have shown the pictures to juniors in our organisation as well. Such people as predators blackmail women union members by luring them with plum postings in the students union unit and are giving a bad name to the organisation."

The TMCP said Rajnya had not flagged any such experience to the party's top leadership in the past and promised action if she comes up with concrete evidence.

"I have drawn the attention of party top brass against such abuse and 'dadagiri' (intimidation) by a section of student union leaders. I had spoken for weeding out these black ships who are giving bad names to the party and overshadowing the good works of Mamata Banerjee government, These anti-women people always belittled my merit and hard work and the competence of any woman," she said.

Rajanya said, "These misogynist males should not be identified with any particular party. They are a menace and can be part of any political party."

Asked about Rajanya's comments, TMCP state President Trinankur Bhattacharya told PTI, "She had never brought up the issue with me in the past."

"If she brings any allegation of misdeeds to our notice, we will certainly take appropriate action once the charges are proved after fair internal probe," he said.

Senior minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, "I have no information who is saying what. The government and the party are always vigilant against any wrongdoing and initiate strict action against the perpetrators. We have zero tolerance to crimes against women."

