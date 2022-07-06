Kolkata, July 6 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged on Wednesday that TMC workers were illegally recruited in Group D posts in the West Bengal assembly.

Terming the allegation baseless, Speaker Biman Banerjee said Adhikari was showing his ignorance and lack of knowledge by making such comments.

Also Read | Air Pollution in 10 Cities Above CPCB Limits in Summer 2022: Data.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said he has credible information about such "illegal" recruitment in the assembly after the TMC came to power in the state in 2011.

"We will seek information about such appointments through RTI first. We will take appropriate action thereafter. We may move court as well. We will do whatever is needed to bring out the truth," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Appoints Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s Sons in Govt Service.

Speaker Banerjee said the allegation was baseless and ridiculous.

"Police verification, medical examination and requisite qualifications are needed for the recruitments, besides the examinations and interviews. Suvendu Adhikari is only showing his ignorance and lack of knowledge by levelling such wild allegations," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)