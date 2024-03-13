Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Suzlon and Renaissance Solar and Electric Material company (RSOLEC), two leading companies in the Wind Power and Solar Panel segment have expressed interest to set up their units in Vijayapura district.

After holding a meeting with the leadership teams of the companies on Tuesday, Large and Heavy and Medium Industries MB Patil said that Suzlon has planned to invest Rs 30,000 crore while RSOLEC has proposed to invest Rs 6,000 crore.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group and Milind Kulkarni, CEO of Renaissance Solar and Electronic Materials Company participated in the separate meetings.

"Suzlon known for manufacturing 160-meter-high poles and 70-meter-long wind fan blades required for wind power generation, has planned to invest Rs 30,000 crore in phased manner. In the first phase, the company wants to set up wind fan blades manufacturing unit and has asked for 100 acres of land. Once grounded, this will become a huge investment in Vijayapura district," said Patil.

According to the surveys, Vijayapura, Anantapura in Andhra Pradesh and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan have been identified as the most favourable sites for wind power generation in the country.

The minister explained that Suzlon already has wind power plants of 2,000 MW and 3,000 MW capacity at Anantapur and Jaisalmer respectively. Now, the company intends to start a 5,000 MW unit at Vijayapura.

Mentioning the RSOLEC project, Patil stated the company known for producing raw materials for the manufacture of solar panels is keen to set up its unit in Vijayapura by investing Rs 6,000 crore.

RSOLEC also has asked for 100 acres of land, 80 MW of electricity and 10 MLD of water. Initially, the company plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore initially by the company to establish a 5,000 MW capacity unit (Crystal Growth & Wafering Unit) and it intends to start its commercial activities by the end of 2025 which will create 1,000 jobs.

Renaissance Company wants to scale up its capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030 and the job potential will increase to over 3,000, he added.

KIADB CEO Dr Mahesh and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)

