Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Under the 'Swabhiman Parv', a celebration of India's spiritual faith being held from January 8 to 11, the Gujarat government made special arrangements for Shiva devotees. As part of these efforts, special train services have been introduced for devotees travelling from Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara to Somnath, ensuring safe, smooth, and convenient travel to the sacred Somnath Dham.

On the occasion of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a special welcome programme was held at Veraval Railway Station. Shiva devotees arriving by train from various cities were greeted with kumkum tilak, bouquets, drumbeats, shehnai, and Bhathigal Garba, reflecting deep devotion, warmth, and strong faith in Somnath.

At the break of dawn on January 9, the land of Prabhas resonated with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev - Jai Somnath' as the Veraval Railway Station premises echoed with devotional fervour.

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has arranged special bus services between the station and the temple, enabling many devotees from Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara to have darshan at Somnath.

With the introduction of special train services, Shiva devotees are benefiting from timely and comfortable travel.

Under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a range of facilities, including transportation, guidance, and overall management, have been implemented smoothly for devotees.

Integrated planning has been undertaken to ensure smooth movement and convenience for devotees travelling from Veraval Railway Station to the Somnath Temple.

Shri Akshay Panchal from Tapi district stated that the facilities provided have made it possible to have darshan comfortably, and he expressed happiness at being part of the occasion.

Shri. Heli Rathod, a resident of Surat, said that good facilities were provided during the train journey. She added that bus service from the station to the temple will make darshan easier and more convenient. (ANI)

