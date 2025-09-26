Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 26 (ANI): Tripura University, in collaboration with Swadeshi Srot Sansthan, New Delhi, inaugurated a special programme to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The occasion also marked the beginning of Swadeshi Week in Tripura, during which a series of activities will be organised to spread the message of self-reliance and indigenous development.

The inaugural session focused on the philosophy of 'Integral Humanism' propounded by Pandit Deendayal. Distinguished scholar Kanyan graced the programme as the special guest, emphasising how Deendayal Upadhyaya's ideas emerged as a distinct Indian model of development at a time when various global ideologies were dominant. His philosophy, rooted in Swadeshi culture, values, and self-reliance, continues to provide a framework for India's holistic growth.

Speakers highlighted that vast literature exists on Integral Humanism and stressed the importance of introducing students to these works. The event also underlined how the relevance of Swadeshi has grown in today's context, with the Prime Minister repeatedly calling for Swadeshi Jagran (awakening of self-reliance) as a national mission.

Examples were shared on how India's workforce abroad often faces challenges, such as steep hikes in visa fees, which weaken India's economy while strengthening others. The programme called upon the youth to channelise their energy towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than one thousand students of Tripura University, who pledged to carry forward the legacy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and the ideals of Swadeshi.

The programme was organised by Dattepant Thengadi Employment Generation Resource Centre, Tripura University, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Tripura University, and Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan, Tripura Pranta.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Prof. Deepak Sharma, Registrar of Tripura University, said, "Today (September 25), in joint collaboration between Tripura University and Swadeshi Srot Sansthan, New Delhi, a special programme was organised. Starting from today, we will be observing Swadeshi Week in Tripura on the occasion of Deendayal Jayanti, during which several activities will take place".

Prof. Sharma added, "At the inauguration of today's programme, we highlighted the great philosophy of Integral Humanism of Pandit Deendayal Ji. From our region, noted scholar Kanyan Ji was invited as a special guest. He spoke about how Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism emerged at a time when various schools of thought existed, and how, by countering them, he proposed a unique Indian model of development. This model demonstrated how India could have its own indigenous approach rooted in Swadeshi culture, values, and self-reliance".

There exists vast literature on this philosophy, and the purpose of this programme is to introduce students to that knowledge. Today, the relevance of Swadeshi has increased significantly, and the Prime Minister himself has repeatedly emphasised its importance for the nation. With the ongoing shifts in the economic systems of the USA and India, Swadeshi provides us with a crucial tool, said Prof. Sharma

"For example, we have seen how many Indians go abroad to work, yet face challenges due to policy changes - such as visa fees being increased manifold from earlier, lower amounts. How long will we continue like this, strengthening other countries' economies while ours lags behind? We already know how our money has contributed to the growth of foreign economies, sometimes even to the detriment of India", Prof. Sharma further stated.

"In this context, the Prime Minister has given us the call for Swadeshi Jagran (awakening of self-reliance), which was also discussed in today's programme. We recognize Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as the foundation of Swadeshi thought. That is why, more than one thousand students participated enthusiastically in today's event, joining together to celebrate and carry forward this important mission", Prof. Sharma said. (ANI)

