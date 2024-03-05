Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old contractual sweeper allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room at the old Mumbai airport, police said on Tuesday.

As per the preliminary investigation, the deceased, employed in the identity cards distribution department at the airport, was battling depression worsened by alcohol addiction, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India’s First Under-River Metro Tunnel in Kolkata on March 6 (Watch Videos).

He was found hanging by an office guard on Monday night, he added.

No suicide note was found at the spot and police have registered a case of accidental death.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

On the day of the incident, the sweeper arrived at work after his colleagues had left, entered a room where he kept the office keys and belongings and ended his life, the police official said.

The deceased is unmarried and survived by his brother, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)