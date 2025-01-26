New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A tableau by the Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrated the multi-faceted journey of women and children nurtured through its flagship schemes at the Republic Day parade here on Sunday.

The display was themed on "Motherhood, Life Cycle Continuum Approach, and Women-Led Development", stood out for its compelling message of empowerment and progress.

At the tableau's forefront was the evocative image of a mother cradling her child, symbolising care, nourishment, and a child's first teacher.

The mother's radiant expression and the innocent joy of the child reflected themes of health, vitality and dignity.

The tableau prominently featured the logo of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, a flagship campaign on upliftment of women and children as pillars of national development.

A section of the tableau featured a dedicated anganwadi worker surrounded by playful children, highlighting the role of 'Saksham Anganwadis' in delivering education, nutrition and holistic care.

The tableau's middle segment presented the life cycle continuum of a girl child, transitioning from her early years to an empowered woman excelling in diverse fields.

This progression symbolised the critical support provided by schemes such as Poshan Abhiyaan, PM CARES for Children, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Palna scheme, and the Scheme for Adolescent Girls.

The tableau's concluding section depicted the "Shakti Swaroop" of Indian women, portraying them as independent, capable and empowered to pursue professions across all sectors.

A police van at the base of the tableau emphasised safety and protection, while a mobile screen showcased a robust helpline ecosystem for women and children.

The sides of the tableau carried the message: "An empowered woman is the backbone of a strong nation," encapsulating the spirit of 'Sashakt Naari, Sashakt Bharat' (Empowered Women, Empowered India).

