Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 6 (ANI): Hours after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on Friday by the Punjab Police, Kamaljeet Kaur, mother of Bagga, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of using Punjab police for "hooliganism."

Speaking to ANI, Kamaljeet Kaur raised the question," He (Arvind Kejriwal) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him (Tajinder Bagga) that he is threatening to kill him. If Punjab Police is in his hands, will he do such hooliganism?"

Also Read | DGCA Warns of Strict Action, Penalty Against Airlines Wrongly Denying Boarding to Passengers.

She further clarified Kejriwal's statement over the "threat" from Bagga saying that her son had asked AAP to apologise for 'mocking' the film Kashmir Files but as the party did not do so, Bagga warned that the BJP's youth wing won't let AAP leaders live peacefully.

"We said it's not right to make fun of someone's anguish and to mock Kashmir Files and that they (AAP) should apologise. As they didn't seek an apology, he (Tajinder Bagga) said that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) won't let them live peacefully," She added.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Net Profit Rises 22.5% to Rs 16,203 Crore in Q4 of 2021-22.

Meanwhile, FIR was filed in Delhi's Janakpuri police station under sections 452, 365, 342, 392, 295 34, on the complaint of BJP's Tajinder Bagga's father, Preet Pal Singh Bagga, seeking urgent action into events before his son's arrest.

FIR stated that a group of men, some of them carrying weapons barged into their house.

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on Friday morning by the Punjab Police, based on a complaint registered with its cyber cell. Bagga allegedly threatened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet during a protest on March 30. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police.

After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police filed a case of abduction against the move.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police team, which was taking Bagga for questioning to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police at Khanpur, Kurukshetra.

Delhi Police today said that it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)