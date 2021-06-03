New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday directed officials to take strict action against those indulging in black-marketing, over-charging and cartelization of medicines, medical equipment and other essential items, an official statement said.

The minister gave the directions during a review meeting of the functioning of weights and measures department.

He told officials that strict action should be taken according to the Legal Metrology Act against those indulging in black marketing and overcharging, it said.

Hussain directed the assistant controller, zonal officers and zonal inspectors to make regular visits to their area of jurisdiction and ensure that the establishments opened according to the orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are complying with provisions of Legal Metrology Act while selling the essential items covered under the Essential Commodities Act.

He also warned the officials that if any irregularities are noticed, strict action will be initiated not only against the establishment indulging in such activities but also against the concerned zonal officers and zonal inspectors.

The minister also directed the secretary and controller, weights and measures to issue directions to the field staff for making regular field visits to stamp or recalibrate the nozzles of various petrol pumps whenever a request is received from the dealers as per directions of DDMA/ Legal Metrology Act, the statement added.

