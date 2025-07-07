Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Monday inaugurated Van Mahotsav under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and planted a sapling here.

At the event organised on Rawatbhata Road, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged everyone to take up tree planting as a responsibility.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Ex Refuses To Delete Intimate Video in Chandkheda; 1 Arrested, Probe Launched.

He stated that Kota is a vibrant city that has shown strength by coming together during every crisis and disaster. Now is the time for all of us to unite and create a mass movement to make Kota the cleanest, most beautiful and greenest city, Birla emphasised.

This task cannot be accomplished by the government or any institution alone, he said and added that participation from every section of the society is needed.

Also Read | Breakthrough Study for Indian Astronomers: IIA Scientists Find Tiny Loops in Solar Corona, To Decode Sun's Hidden Explosive Secrets.

The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed concern over the rising air pollution index (AQI) in Kota and encouraged everyone to protect nature.

Birla also urged teachers to motivate students to plant trees, take care of them, track their growth and share their experiences with family members.

State Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, MLA Kalpna Devi, and a large number of locals, including students, also attended the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)