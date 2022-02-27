New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Learning a lesson from COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions caused by it, power discom BSES has digitalised its entire bouquet of customer services to ring fence the consumers in case of such eventualities.

Apart from ensuring reliable power supply, the discom has launched a host of digital services for consumer convenience. These services are designed on various digital platforms so that the users continue to get BSES services while following government guidelines of battling the infection, a company official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Decision on Face Mask Rule Will Be Taken Carefully Though COVID-19 Wave Almost Flattened, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Social messaging platform ‘WhatsApp' is the latest arsenal in BSES' digital portfolio for offering hassle-free consumer services. Besides registering 'no supply' complaints, self meter reading, and downloading (and paying) electricity bills, the customers can avail a host of services, including applying for new connections, through WhatsApp, he said.

"BSES has been promoting the use of digital technologies for a while now. The push towards digitisation has come in handy for the discom during the Covid pandemic,” the official noted.

Also Read | After Omicron Variant of COVID-19, Risk of BA.2 Subvariant Is Rare, Says Study.

Customers can connect with the discom and apply for a host of services, including new connections or registering complaints, from the comfort of their homes and offices using mobile application, website and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. In fact, there is no need for a BSES consumer to visit a BSES office for availing any service, he added.

Since the advent of the coranavirus crisis in 2020, BSES had launched 'BSES Aapke Saath' - a programme of online RWA meetings -- for the safety of employees and consumers.

Since the start of the initiative, online interactions have been organised with around 3000 RWAs, the official said.

BSES is encouraging more consumers to use its digital platforms and offerings. During the lockdown, around 90 per cent of BSES consumers paid their bills online, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)