Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): A giant tank filled with acid burst open at a chemical factory in Ranipet burst district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

No casualties or injuries were reported, an official said.

Large amounts of acid and toxic fumes filled the area, causes breathing issues and eye irritation to the factory workers and others in the area.

Fire Brigade personnel arrived at the site and managed to contain the acid spill, according to Ranipet Fire Department officials.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

