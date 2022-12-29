Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29(ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party functionary from Nagapattinam, CSC Senthil was arrested over a meme post which allegedly trolled Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhyanithi Stalin and was later released on bail.

According to a statement by AMMK advocate wing, CSC Senthil was arrested based on a complaint by Gopikrishnan, a worker of the DMK IT Wing from Vedaranyam on December 23 at the Vedaranyam Town police station. CSC Senthil was arrested by Vedharanyam police in Chennai Porur on December 26 and later released on bail immediately. The case was registered on 67 of the Information Technology Act, said the statement.

Senthilkumaran alias CSC Senthil Nagapattinam Environmental Protection and Awarness Wing Secretary of AMMK.

AMMK Founder T T V Dhinakaran condemned the arrest saying, "Senthilkumaran has been arrested in a false case under the autocratic DMK regime."

CSC Senthil in his Facebook profile posted a meme on December 16 from a Tamil movie 'Gentleman'. Based on the 1993 released adult comedy 'Gentleman' scene, CSC Senthil posted a meme on Facebook with the caption, "New Sports to be introduced in Tamil Nadu".

It was an adult comedy scene in which famous comedian Senthil is seen playing lemon & spoon with a woman, in a very famous comedy scene. Though there was no mention of the Minister in the post, the statement about new sports to be introduced in Tamil Nadu was mentioned recently by new Sports Minister Udhyanithi Stalin.

AMMK advocate wing Velu Karthikeyan says, "Supreme Court has already said arrests should not be made on section 67 of the Information Technology Act. It was unnecessary arrest and without proper knowledge".

Reacting to this AMMK Founder T T V Dhinakaran via twitter condemns the arrest. He mentioned, "In a democracy, only those who allow freedom of speech can become a leader. Minister Udhyanithi Stalin should understand this. It is not right to take such measures." (ANI)

