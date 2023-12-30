Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 (ANI): Forest officials in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) saved a wild elephant calf who was found separated from the herd and was roaming on a private estate.

As per an ATR official, immediately after receiving the information regarding the elephant calf, field teams from the Valparai and Manambolly areas, reached the spot and rescued the elephant calf.

The age of the elephant calf was about 4 to 5 months.

A search party was sent to trace the herd from which the calf had separated and the herd was identified around 3 km away with the help of drones, the official said.

The calf was safely taken to the spot, after which he was washed and mud was applied to him to remove any human imprint, he said.

The cub was subsequently released close to the herd, after which he reunited with the herd and was found roaming with the herd members.

The ATR official said that four teams have been formed to monitor the calf and the herd. (ANI)

