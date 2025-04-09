Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid his last respects to Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments.

Palaniswami visited the residence to offer floral tributes and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala also paid her last respects to the Congress leader.

Ananthan, who was also the father of BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, breathed his last earlier in the day.

Kumari Ananthan, known for his deep-rooted commitment to public service, had served as a Member of Parliament and was a prominent face of the Indian National Congress in Tamil Nadu for many years.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, MDMK MP Vaiko, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and many senior leaders paid their respects to Senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan.

Kumari Ananthan was a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly five times and a Congress Lok Sabha MP from the Nagarkoil constituency in 1977.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed profound grief over the demise of her father, Kumari Ananthan, in a heartfelt note posted on X.

In her emotional tribute, she wrote, "I do not speak Tamil because I learned it... I speak Tamil because Tamil gave birth to me. Born in a village in Kumari. With all his efforts... As a flawless politician... With an unwavering devotion to Tamil... He lived a balanced life... Today, seeing all those he raised... living a balanced life... Proudly... Congratulating... and leaving us... His name will remain forever. In Tamil Nadu politics."

"It was my father, Kumari Ananthan, who made me speak Tamil with pride. Today, he has joined my mother. Blending into eternity."

She fondly remembered her father's devotion to Tamil and his efforts as a politician. Tamilisai also recalled the father's legacy that will live on in Tamil Nadu politics (ANI)

