Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Tuesday hit out at ally AIADMK for allegedly poaching BJP leaders.

"Some four BJP leaders have joined, it is an unfortunate state in Tamil Nadu where Dravidian politicians who think they run big parties want to poach from BJP and grow their party. It is only showing BJP is growing," Annamalai told ANI.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Wife’s Lover, Injures Her in Process in Prayagraj, Accused Arrested.

The development comes after a few BJP leaders, including former state secretary of BJP's IT cell Dilip Kannan joined the ranks of AIADMK.

Annamalai further said, "Likewise, some 4-5 people from AIADMK have joined the press meet. It is an ongoing issue where people will join and people will leave. Whoever thinks that wherever they will get green pasture, they will go. We cannot stop them. Party will grow with committed workers."

Also Read | Kerala: Two Paragliders Get Stuck on Over 100-Foot-Tall High Mast Light in Varkala, Rescued Safely (Watch Video).

Attacking ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Annamalai said, "CM Stalin should see the previous speeches given by his leaders about India and secession. We all know DMK by its blood is a divisive party and alleging BJP clearly shows that Stalinji has accepted BJP as the principal opposition party."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police booked state BjP chief Annamalai in connection with alleged attacks on migrant labourers. The state's Cyber Crime Division booked him under sections of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups among others.The police's action came just a day after he held the state government responsible for the ongoing stir regarding migrant labourers in the southern state.

Following this, Annamalai on Sunday dared the MK Stalin-led DMK government to "arrest him within 24 hours", while also alleging that false cases are registered against him.

The BJP leader released a statement on the migrant labourers' issue saying they are safe in Tamil Nadu but the Chief Minister Stalin led-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance party leaders are the reason for the hate against them.

He also opposed the spread of false news on the attack on the people from Bihar in the state, saying that Tamils do not support "separatism" and "vile hatred" against north Indians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)