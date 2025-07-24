Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on July 27. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to launch several development projects worth Rs 4,500 crore.

Addressing mediapersons, Nagenthiran stated that PM Modi visit will begin with his arrival at Thoothukudi Airport, where he will inaugurate the completed expansion works and launch development projects worth Rs 4,500 crore. The newly expanded Tuticorin Airport, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on July 28.

Also Read | 'A Ceasefire Must Be Established': India Backs Immediate Ceasefire and Aid Push in Gaza, Calls for Release of Hostages at UNSC.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Trichy, where he will spend the night.

On the second day of his visit, PM Modi will visit Gangaikonda Cholapuram to witness the historic temple built by Rajendra Chola. Later on, PM Modi is set to participate in a cultural event.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Crime Branch Nabs 2 Persons With MD Drug, Recovers Weapons and Objectionable Videos of Women From Accused's Phone.

BJP leader K Annamalai on July 21 had said about the PM's visit "... The BJP is working very hard. The state president, Nainar Nagendran, is touring across our state, strengthening our booth committees. The Prime Minister is coming to Tamil Nadu 26-27 July. The cadres are ready to give him a very rousing welcome. And the Opposition leader is carrying out a Yatra across our state. We are all geared up for the elections. The writing on the wall is very clear. People are just waiting for the opportunity to throw the DMK out of power, and I'm sure it'll happen..."

Additionally, Nagenthiran stated that several parties are expected to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the near future, further strengthening the coalition.

Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran expressed confidence on Wednesday that the NDA will win the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and form a coalition government, with cabinet positions allocated to all alliance partners.

Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran clarified that he has not sought an appointment to meet him.

Speaking to reporters in Trichy, Dhinakaran was also asked about the upcoming conference organised by O Panneerselvam (OPS) in Madurai on September 4. In a cryptic reply, he said, "Just wait and see who will be attending," suggesting that there may be unexpected names on the guest list.

When questioned about the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate, Dhinakaran stated, "Only Amit Shah can answer that."

Commenting on the recent defection of former AIADMK leader Anwar Raja to the DMK, he said, "Anwar Raja was a close friend. His move to the DMK is disappointing."

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman, responding to the alliance invitation reportedly extended by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said, "Let's wait and see." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)