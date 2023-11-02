Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): A body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the waters of the Rameswaram Agnitheertham Sea in Tamil Nadu early on Thursday morning, police said.

The body was discovered by pilgrim guides, who were on duty in the area, and who informed the Coastal Security Group police.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem investigation.

"It is suspected that the woman, presumed to be from Kerala, died while taking a holy bath in the sea early in the morning. It is also possible that the body was washed ashore from another area," said police.

The police further said that the matter is being investigated from all perspectives.

Agnitheertham is a beach in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. It's located east of the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Agnitheertham is a pilgrimage of significant importance among the Hindus. It is a sacred place and piligrims believe that taking a dip in the Bay of Bengal at Agniteertham will wash out their sins of a lifetime.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

