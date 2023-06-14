Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who is in ED custody following raids into alleged money laundering cast, should be removed from cabinet by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The minister, who was hospitalised in the morning after he complained of chest pain, has been sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a Chennai court.

He can continue medical treatment in the hospital till further orders, the court said.

The minister was arrested by Enforcement Directorate early Wednesday in the money laundering case.

Jayakumar had said in the morning that ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to check the minister's health.

"ED has done its work legally. Till yesterday, Senthil Balaji was well but when ED arrested him, he started having chest pain," he said.

He said the Chief Minister should remove Balaji from his cabinet.

"If the CM does not remove Balaji, the Governor should intervene in this matter," he said.

The AIADMK leader asked how ministers can "go and see an accused who is in custody?"

Earlier in the day, state BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said the whole episode staged outside the Omandurar government hospital is a "drama" staged by the DMK party.

Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in connection to the alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He was brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security. High drama was witnessed outside the hospital. Balaji was seen crying in pain while lying in a car with his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action. (ANI)

