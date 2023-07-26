Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs to the family members of the deceased in the Virudhunagar fire incident.

Two people died after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi City in Virudhunagar district, police officials said on Tuesday.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that two people were killed in this accident," said CM Stalin.

According to the police, two people were found dead after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sivakasi City of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

However, an investigation is underway in this regard.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

