Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24 (ANI): Commuters in several parts of the country, including Koyembedu and Anna Nagar areas of Chennai, are facing heavy traffic jams and slow vehicular movement owing to the spirit of festive fervour on Christmas eve on Sunday.

Visuals show traffic jams in the Koyembedu area, where the regional bus terminal is located. People have started travelling to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their friends and families.

Meanwhile, similar disruptions were faced by the locals in Himachal Pradesh after tourists from across the country started flocking to the popular hill stations of Shimla and Manali ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Given the Christmas celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, highlighting the possible areas where heavy traffic is expected and the possible diversions that will be followed.

While issuing the advisory in a post on X, the traffic police said, "In view of Christmas, special traffic arrangements will be effective on the various routes near churches in Delhi. Kindly follow the advisory."

The Delhi Traffic Police noted that Christmas celebrations in the capital will begin on the eve of December 24 and continue till December 25, which is expected to result in heavy congregations at some key churches.

Meanwhile, churches, educational institutes and private buildings in the national capital are all decked out with lights and festive decorations ahead of Christmas.

Revellers could be seen rummaging through the stores to purchase decorative items such as pine trees, Santa replicas and garlands for the festival.

The Khan market in Delhi is lined up with stalls selling Santa caps, trees, reindeer, wreaths, candles and other items of decor, while the stores are decorated with baubles and fir trees, marking the arrival of Christmas.

Bakeries across the city are working overtime as cake shops are witnessing an increase in traffic ahead of the festivities.

While the festival is known for the spirit of togetherness, it is also a time to indulge and spend some time away with the family.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

Churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up, while people in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration. Preparations are underway ahead of Christmas at Shivaji Nagar Church and Fraser Town Church.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and it is often spent with friends and family. People set up Christmas trees in their homes and decorate the house with lights and hanging wreaths. (ANI)

