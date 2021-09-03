Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3 (ANI): Locals of Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu will now be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to buy alcohol, said the district authorities on Friday.

J Innocent Divya, District Collector, Nilgiris said, "Some said they're unable to get jabbed due to alcohol consumption. Now, to buy alcohol, they'll have to show proof of vaccination."

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu has also opened its schools for classes 9-11. As per the latest vaccination data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 3 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. (ANI)

