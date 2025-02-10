Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): A total of 494 gram of 24 karat gold worth Rs 42,81,498 lakh was seized by customs officials from a passenger at Trichy Airport.

The accused passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Air Asia flight AK-025 on Sunday and was caught during inspection, officials said.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Parental Sex Question: Case Filed Against YouTuber-Podcaster BeerBiceps, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija for Distasteful Comment on Show.

According to an AIU officer, "In Trichy airport, one male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight No. AK-025 on Sunday and seized one gold piece of 24 karat purity weighing 494 grams valued at Rs 42,81,498".

"The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in his clothing" the official added.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Officer at Coir Board Dies in Kochi; Family Alleges Workplace Harassment As She Denies Medical Leave.

The gold was concealed in in the brief and belt area of the jeans worn by the passenger, the official said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)