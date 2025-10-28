Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection early this morning at the Command and Control Centre functioning at the Greater Chennai Corporation headquarters.

The Command and Control Centre has been established at the Greater Chennai Corporation office to continuously monitor various aspects of the city, including rainfall levels across different areas, traffic movement through surveillance cameras in subways, water levels in corporation drains, and the status at river-mouth outlets where rivers merge with the sea.

The centre operates around the clock to ensure prompt response and necessary action.

Following the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had inspected several Corporation zones yesterday, revisited the Command and Control Centre early this morning for an unannounced review.

During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister examined complaints received through the 1913 helpline, verifying whether they were properly recorded in registers and whether appropriate actions had been taken.

He also reviewed complaints received via social media platforms, examining the number of such complaints, their details, the photos and videos sent by complainants, the actions taken on them, the response time, and the feedback provided by the complainants after rectification. He interacted directly with the staff handling social media grievances to understand the workflow.

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM further checked whether complaints were promptly forwarded to the respective zonal officers and analysed the time taken by officials to resolve them.

He reviewed real-time CCTV footage from the Command Centre of various subways to ensure smooth traffic flow and assess rainfall intensity across different parts of the city.

The Deputy Chief Minister also enquired about the number of staff working in rotational shifts at the control room and the nature of their duties. Officials and staff members working at the Command and Control Centre participated in this inspection. (ANI)

