Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government also extended complete lockdown in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur till July 5.

On June 19, the government announced 12-day lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 82,275 COVID-19 cases including, 35,659 active cases, 45,537 cured patients and 1,079 deaths. (ANI)

