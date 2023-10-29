Tirunelveli, October 29: A man and his son were electrocuted to death in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, said the police on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place when the duo went near a canal, which is located in their field in the Tirunelveli district, late Saturday night where they came in contact with the electric wire and died on the spot. Andhra Pradesh: Three Person Electrocuted to Death After Comin in Contact With Live Wire in Kakinada District

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the villagers spotted the bodies floating on the water's surface, added the police. The bodies of the deceased, identified as Pachimuthu (55 years old) and his son Vanaraj (28), were recovered with the help of the Fire Service Department. Man Electrocuted to Death in Mumbai Video: 33-Year-Old Gets Stuck to Open Electrical Meter Box, Dies in Nalasopara; Disturbing Footage Surfaces

Meanwhile, the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

A probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)