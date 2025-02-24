Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): A day after the Sri Lanka Navy seized 5 barges from Palk Bay sea on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and 32 fishermen were arrested, fishermen in Rameswaram went on an indefinite strike demanding the release of all the fishermen and boats detained by Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen's association said.

32 fishermen were arrested on Sunday, and their boats were seized, creating turmoil among the fishermen of Rameswaram.

Since last January, 18 boats have been seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, and 131 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested.

On Sunday, the fishermen's association held an emergency meeting near Rameswaram fishing port.

Rameswaram Fisherman association secretary Sagayam said, "In this meeting, it was decided that the central and state governments should take action to free the fishermen of Rameswaram who were held captive by the Sri Lankan Navy. To prevent the auctioning of Tamil Nadu fishermen's boats in Sri Lanka and to rescue the boats, a resolution was passed that the fishermen would go on an indefinite strike from today."

On Monday, more than 700 powerboats are parked in the fishing harbour in Rameswaram, and the Rameswaram fishing jetty looks deserted.

On Sunday, fishermen in 440 boats went to sea from Rameswaram. While they were fishing in Palk Bay sea area, Sri Lankan marines came to the area in a patrol boat. They caught 5 boats and apprehended 32 fishermen claiming that they were fishing across the border.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern over the increase in the capture of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging the Centre to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Highlighting the recent arrest of 32 fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the JWG would ensure secure release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats. These fishermen had ventured out for fishing from the harbour in Rameswaram on February 22. (ANI)

