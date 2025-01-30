Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30 (ANI): A 1141 gram gold carat worth Rs 94.53 lakh was seized by customs officials from a passenger who was conealing it inside his rectum at Trichy Airport.

The accused passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Air Asia flight AK-023 on Wednesday and was caught during inepction, officials said.

Also Read | RGI Airport Bomb Threat: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Call, Police Say 'Caller Mentally Unstable'.

According to an AIU officer, "In Trichy airport, one male passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight No. AK-023 on Wednesday and seized one gold piece of 24 karat purity weighing 1141.000 grams valued Rs 94,53,185."

"The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in his rectum," the official added.

Also Read | BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Poison' in Yamuna Remarks, Asks AAP Supremo To Apologise to Haryana and Delhi People.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)