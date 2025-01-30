Hyderabad, January 30: The RGI airport here received a bomb threat call but it was found to be hoax, police said on Thursday.

A person called police dialing '100' on January 29 afternoon and gave a bomb threat. Appropriate measures were taken at the airport. An alert is already in force at the airport in view of Republic Day. IndiGo Flight 6E 7308 From Jabalpur to Hyderabad Diverted to Nagpur Due to Bomb Threat.

The caller, a resident of Kamareddy district of Telangana, was mentally unsound, police added.