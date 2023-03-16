Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Education Department plans to expand the Mental Health Program to Schools across all districts, officials said on Thursday.

Education Department Minister Anbil Mahesh said, "Mental Health Programs for school students are already underway there in 44 blocks in 15 districts and we are looking forward to expanding this to all districts in Tamil Nadu."

Following two suicides in a month at the Indian Institute of Technology here, an inquiry committee has been formed to look into such incidents, the IIT-Madras said on Wednesday.

"A standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, including elected student representatives, which has been recently constituted will look into such incidents," the IIT said in an official statement.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh had a discussion with Education Department Officials and all District Chief Educational Officers over the absentees of 12th Standard students in Tamil language board exams, officials said.

After this, while speaking with the media, Minister Anbil Mahesh mentioned that around 5.6 per cent of the total students did not appear for the 12th Board Tamil language exam and most absentee students were from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Dindukkal and Thiruvannamalai districts.

"We are holding discussions with the officials of the Education department to know the reasons for this. We have held an online discussion with all officials including CEOs. CEOs have given alarming numbers of students not appearing for examinations. We are addressing this issue, and a committee will be formed to resolve this issue" Anbil Mahesh added.

Answering the question on recent suicides and IIT report on suicides Anbil Mahesh noted, " We are giving training to students as far as mental health is concerned. Many Students are benefitting. We need to extend this. Now it is being done in 44 Blocks of 15 Districts and we are planning to expand it to all districts next year". (ANI)

