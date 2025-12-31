New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has promoted and transferred 70 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including senior ranks from DIG to DGP, ahead of the expected announcement of the Assembly election.

The reshuffle aims to strengthen administrative efficiency and address evolving law-and-order priorities across the state, an official said here on late Tuesday night.

Also Read | Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Ends Today: How To Link, Penalty, Exemptions and Key Details.

Three Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs) have been elevated to DGP rank: Davidson Devasirvatham (Armed Police), Sandeep Mittal (Cyber Crime), and Balanagadevi (Economic Offences Wing, with additional charge of Civil Supplies CID). Seven Inspectors General (IGs) have been promoted to ADGPs, with notable postings including:Prem Anand Sinha as ADGP and Commissioner of Police, Avadi, Anisha Hussain as ADGP, Crimes Against Women and Children, Najmal Hoda as ADGP, Operations, Mahesh Kumar Rathod as ADGP, Welfare.

Other senior officers continue in central deputations or specialised wings following promotion.

Also Read | Income Tax e Filing Delays Explained: How Much Interest Taxpayers Pay for Missing Deadlines and What the Government Owes on Late Refunds.

Several commissionerates have seen major changes. Avadi Commissioner Shankar has been moved to the Prisons Department as ADGP, while Amalraj, ADGP Enforcement, has taken charge as Commissioner of Police, Tambaram. Other key transfers include Abhin Dinesh Modak, Maheshwar Dayal, and Senthil Kumar to senior ADGP roles.

Several SPs have been promoted to DIG and transferred across ranges, including: Sasank Sai -- DIG, Kanchipuram Range,Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay -- DIG, Ramanathapuram Range, Arul Arasu -- DIG, Villupuram Range, Saravanan -- DIG, Tirunelveli Range.

Multiple joint commissioners and IG-rank officers have also received new postings across Chennai and other zones.The reshuffle also includes district-level postings across cybercrime, economic offences, administration, and central crime units. Key officers promoted include Adarsh Pachori, Sai Praneeth, Selvakumar, Umayal, and Madhan.

Officials described the extensive reshuffle as a strategic move to ensure effective policing and administrative readiness in the lead-up to the state elections, impacting senior, mid-level, and district-level IPS officers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)