Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian addressed the media after the felicitation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Government Omandurar Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital in Chepauk, to mark 20,000 interventional cardiology procedures and 500 robotic surgeries performed successfully over the past four and a half years.

The Health Minister said that Omandurar Hospital has been continuously achieving several milestones. Although Karunanidhi had constructed this complex to function as a Secretariat, the former government (AIADMK) converted it into a government hospital. Thereafter, several medical departments and treatment units were inaugurated at this facility by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

On March 15, 2022, an advanced robotic surgery system was inaugurated. Installed at a cost of Rs 34.60 crore, this equipment is unique and not available in any other government hospital in India.

With the help of this advanced robotic surgical system, procedures such as general surgery, cancer surgery, cardiac surgery, and gastrointestinal surgeries are being performed with 3D visualisation, providing real-time clarity and precision, resulting in highly successful outcomes.

Since only minimal scarring occurs, patients do not need to remain hospitalised for long periods. Trained doctors using robotic surgery have earned widespread appreciation, and since its inauguration, 500 such procedures have been successfully performed over the past two and a half years, marking a significant achievement.

Procedures that would otherwise cost up to Rs 20 lakh in private hospitals are being provided free of cost by the government for the poor and underprivileged. Since the launch of this scheme, around 500 to 600 such surgeries have been successfully carried out, significantly helping to prevent loss of life.

Adding to its achievements, a cardiology department was established at this hospital campus in 2024. Since the department's inception, treatments have increased significantly, especially in the post-COVID period, when cardiac complications have risen worldwide.

Even young people are increasingly affected by heart disease, leading to fatalities across the globe. Organisations such as the WHO and ICMR have been conducting continuous research on this issue for the past two years.

In this situation, with heightened demand, around 500 to 600 patients visit this hospital daily for cardiac-related issues. Overall outpatient attendance at this multi-specialty hospital has risen from 600-700 patients per day in earlier years to about 2,500 patients daily, of whom around 600-700 come with cardiac ailments.

In the cardiology department, a wide range of procedures are being performed, including closure of heart defects, removal of blockages, stent implantation, angiograms, valve replacements, bypass surgeries, and other advanced treatments. As a result, over the past four and a half years, 20,000 patients have benefited from various cardiac interventions.

Treatments that would normally cost several lakhs of rupees have been provided with great expertise by skilled doctors, leading to the successful completion of 20,000 interventional cardiology procedures over the past four and a half years, an outstanding achievement.

For the first time in the world, a complex surgery to repair a tear at the base of the aorta in a 73-year-old patient was successfully performed using a shoulder-access device. This procedure would have cost up to Rs 10 lakh in private hospitals, but was carried out here under an extensive insurance scheme, marking a global first.

Many such advanced treatments are currently being provided at this medical centre. As a result, thousands of outpatients benefit from this hospital every day. Since this government assumed office, several new departments have been continuously established at this hospital.

In addition to advanced robotic surgery, departments for gastrointestinal surgery and urology have been launched. The Chief Minister personally inaugurated a prenatal diagnostic and research centre that enables the detection of fetal abnormalities within one to two weeks of conception, and this facility is now functioning effectively.

In the near future, a dedicated treatment wing for sportspersons will be launched at a cost of Rs 7.70 crore. This exclusive facility for athletes will be inaugurated soon by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Omandurar Hospital has achieved the distinction of being a government hospital that provides high-quality, comprehensive treatment.

Regarding medical admissions, counselling was conducted in four rounds, and all seats were filled. However, due to students discontinuing their studies for various reasons, 23 medical seats are currently vacant: one in a government college, three in private colleges, and 19 under the management quota. In dental colleges, there are 27 vacant seats.

The Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, wrote to the Medical Counselling Committee of the Union Government on the 10th, seeking permission to immediately fill these vacant seats. The Union Government has now granted approval.

Based on this approval, counselling to fill the vacant seats will be held between the 20th and 25th. Counselling will be conducted for 23 medical students and 27 dental students, totaling 50 seats. The government has acted swiftly to ensure that no seats remain vacant, obtaining the necessary approval from the Union Government.

In accordance with the rules, tuition fees have been collected from students who discontinued their studies, and the reasons for their discontinuation will be disclosed soon.

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian clarified that there is absolutely no intention to neglect nurses. Many of them have been working for eight to nine years. At the time of appointment, they sign an agreement acknowledging that they cannot claim permanent status within two years and that permanent appointment depends on the availability of vacancies.

In 2024, a total of 1,694 nurses were regularised, including those from 11 newly established medical colleges. In 2025, 502 more nurses were granted permanent status. Vacancies for 169 nursing posts were announced, counselling has been completed, and promotion orders will be issued at the DMS campus within the next two days.

So far, 3,783 nurses have been regularised. Another 8,322 nurses are awaiting placement as vacancies arise. Their demands are valid, but appointments can be made only when vacancies are created. At present, there are no vacant posts.

While protesting is a democratic right, nurses must also be aware of the terms and conditions they agreed to at the time of appointment. This government will not abandon anyone, and permanent appointments are being granted based on seniority.

Nurses appointed during the COVID-19 period have been directed to be included in the contract nurses list. Over the past four and a half years, there has not been a single instance of anyone being denied work or unfairly treated. Government is always ready to engage in dialogue with nurses who come forward for discussions. (ANI)

