Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Following a warning from the Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu, widespread downpours lashed Vellore district on Sunday night.

Vellore's Latteri and its surrounding areas experienced particularly heavy rainfall. As a result, Pallathur Lake near Latteri reached its full capacity and began to overflow. The excess water flowed into the Kanaaru stream, which runs through more than 20 villages before joining the Latteri Lake.

However, the drainage canals connecting Pallathur and Latteri had not been desilted in advance. The sudden inflow of floodwater caused breaches along the Kanaaru stream's embankments, leading to water spilling into nearby farmlands and entering Koraipattarai village, affecting several residents.

With more rainfall expected over the next few days, villagers have urged authorities to take immediate action by inspecting and clearing the blockages in the Kanaaru stream to prevent further flooding in residential areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast for today in Vellore says, "Thunderstorm accompanied by Lightning" from today until October 16, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti on Monday called for a Kalaburagi Bandh, demanding a special package and other concessions for the district in the wake of floods and excess rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader Dayanand Patil said that the protesters had three demands: waiving off loans, funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to the farmers.

"There is a 'Kalaburagi bandh' today. We have three main demands - waiving off loans, funds under NDRF, and Rs 25,000 compensation per acre to farmers. So, the entire Kalaburagi is closed today...There has been a loss due to rainfall. Farmers are worried, but the State Government and the Central Government are not ready to meet the demands..." Patil told ANI (ANI)

